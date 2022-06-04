Coco Gauff is looking to cement a rivalry with Iga Swiatek after losing to the Pole in the final of the French Open, and Eurosport expert Chris Evert feels the defeat will be a huge learning curve for the teenager.

Swiatek has been peerless for months, winning tournament after tournament, and she arrived in Paris as the overwhelming favourite.

Gauff was in tears after the loss, and also broke down during her speech, but is hopeful she can break her major duck in the future.

“I want to congratulate Iga,” Gauff said. “What you have done on tour the last few months is amazing and hopefully we can play in more finals - and maybe I can get a win over you one of these days.

“I’m sorry I could not get this one today. Hopefully this is the first final of many.”

Gauff emerged on the scene as a 15-year-old, and now at 18 she broke through for her first major final.

Swiatek was much too good, but Evert feels the American will learn from the defeat at Roland-Garros.

“For Coco, this experience will be invaluable for her,” Evert said in the Eurosport studio. “She may not be happy right now, but she has this under her belt.

“The next time she reaches a final she will know what to expect, it won’t be new to her and can figure out what she can do differently.”

