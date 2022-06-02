Casper Ruud has accused Holger Rune of lying in a Eurosport Norway interview as their French Open war of words intensified following a testy Roland-Garros quarter-final on Wednesday.

The row also brought in the two men's parents, with Rune's mother disputing a claim from Ruud's father that the incident did not happen. Ruud has now had his own say on the controversy.

“No, what he says is wrong,” Ruud told Eurosport. “What he says is really not what happened. We both were in the dressing room after the match, and it's obviously a huge dressing room. There are many players, so we were just in our own part of the room all the time.

“I took an ice bath, ate some pizza and listened to music, before we went home. While Holger sat in his part of the dressing room.

“How he creates the story of me shouting 'YES' straight into his face is just a lie. It never happened. Its a big lie. It’s disappointing that he creates lies about me.

“For me it doesn't matter if he thinks I am a player who doesn't follow the fair play rules, that's not really what matters.

“That’s his personal opinion, but to put out lies about me like this is not right. I really wish this is the last time he will do something like this.”

Ruud added that he understood that some players are more emotional, but said he was surprised by what he calls lies aimed at him and his family.

“I understand that some players are more emotional than others, and I am as well sometimes. He is obviously someone who plays with many emotions involved,” added Ruud.

“I am not surprised about that, but it's a shame that he comes up with all these lies against me and my family.”

Ruud's camp had already denied the incident happened, with his father Christian telling Eurosport: “It is a simply a lie from Holger.

“It is nothing more to talk about, because it is a pure lie. Our focus is now on the match on Friday against Cilic.”

