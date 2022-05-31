Alexander Zverev may have got the better of Carlos Alcaraz over the course of the first two sets in their French Open quarter-final but the Spaniard still wowed the fans.

Zverev, the third seed, played near-faultless tennis to take control of the match early on as the rising star from Spain struggled to get any kind of a foothold

The German dominated on serve and left Alcaraz few chances to get going, but he still managed to produce brilliance at times - and no rallies were more special than the one at deuce with the 19-year-old leading 6-5 in the second set.

A superb serve from Zverev drew him so far outwide at the very back of the court that he was almost out of the camera shot. Indeed, it was a miracle he even managed to make a successful return to get the rally going in the first place.

He then showed his incredible pace and retrieving ability to thwart Zverev at every turn and defend with outrageous skill and perseverance.

Eventually, he pulled off a lob to Zverev's backhand side, which the German did superbly to get back in court, before pulling off a sublime drop shot to round it all off.

"What a rally!" exclaimed Simon Reed on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"Exceptional speed from both guys, but it’s Alcaraz with the better dexterity!"

Tim Henman added: "Yeah, Alcaraz really had no right to win that point!

"Such a good lob, and then again, going for the drop shot."

The crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier could not believe what they were watching and gave the players a huge ovation.

Alcaraz, who is the sixth seed at Roland-Garros, was one of the pre-tournament favourites to go all the way having had an astonishing year so far, showing his enormous promise.

For Zverev, despite having won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, he is still chasing his maiden Grand Slam singles title.

