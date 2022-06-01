Novak Djokovic denied that Rafael Nadal's ability to come back from injury had surprised him during their epic French Open quarter-final.

Nadal's run to the last four has come against the pre-tournament backdrop of retirement talk as a result of the Majorcan's exit from the Italian Open with a recurrence of a chronic foot injury that has dogged him throughout his career.

The Spaniard has - unexpectedly - appeared rejuvenated in Paris, but Djokovic said he had known better than to count out his long-time rival.

Speaking in his post-match press conference - which he attended almost immediately after walking off court past 1am local time - Djokovic said: "I didn't see any problems.

"I'm not surprised at all. It's not the first time that he is able - a few days after he's injured and barely walking - to come out 100% physically fit.

"He's done it many times in his career, so I'm not surprised."

Djokovic - speaking so soon after such a painful defeat - would have been within his rights to feel emotional about the outcome, but he was magnanimous and praised Nadal, while also lamenting his own missed chances.

He said: "In a match like this, you go through highs and lows in your game, but also emotionally.

"I gave my best. I know I could have played better. I'm proud of fighting and staying till the last shot.

"I lost to a better player today. Had my chances. Didn't use them. That's it. Over four hours' battle, and I have to accept this defeat.

"He [Nadal] showed why he's a great champion. Staying there mentally tough and finishing the match the way he did. Congrats to him and his team.

"No doubt he deserved it."

