Andy Murray has revealed he plans to take part in three more tournaments before the end of 2021.

The former world number one was knocked out of the Paris Masters in the round of 64 on Monday when he lost to late replacement Dominik Koepfer 4-6 7-5 6-7(9-11).

After a difficult year due to the coronavirus, and following on from his extensive hip surgery in the preceding couple of years, 2021 has seen Murray at his fittest in some time, even if he has not managed to hit the form of his previous seasons.

Murray explained that the Stockholm Open is to be his last competitive tournament, saying: “That’s currently my plan. That’s not changed. I haven’t played a lot of tournaments in a row, and played a lot of long matches in those tournaments. Granted, I have not gone very deep in any of them, but, like tonight was another three-hour match.

“I’ll have a chat to the team a little bit about that in the next couple of days, but the plan is to go to Stockholm.”

Murray will also take part in two exhibition tournaments if everything goes to plan.

“I might go away for a little bit. Potentially play in the Abu Dhabi exhibition, as well, which is kind of middle of December,” he continued.

“Then there is a thing in Scotland which will get a couple of good matches there too.

“I don’t know 100 per cent if Abu Dhabi is happening or not, but certainly if I wasn’t going to go there I would definitely go away and practice for a little bit outdoors in the sun.

“But even if I was to play in Abu Dhabi I may potentially do that a little bit, as well. Just to try and break it up.

“I have played a lot of tennis recently, so it would be nice to just be at home and rest and let the body recover a little bit and the mind, as well. And then make a plan for what I do moving forwards.”

