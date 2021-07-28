Andy Murray admits he does not know whether his Olympic journey is over, after the three-time medallist lost in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles at Tokyo 2020.

Murray, who has been passionate in his experience of the Olympics and backing of his fellow British athletes across sports, was only competing in the doubles after withdrawing from the singles before it started due to a slight thigh injury.

That was the latest in a series of niggles which have affected Murray ever since he made his return from having his hip resurfaced in January 2019. He is already a history maker as the only tennis player to have successfully defended an Olympic singles title - man or woman - having won back-to-back golds at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

"I don't know if I'll get the opportunity to play again," said Murray, who will be 37 at Paris 2024.

I've loved every minute of playing in the Olympics. I wished that today could have gone differently.

"I had another chance with Joe to win a medal, we were so close, and that's what's disappointing. I would like to have done some stuff differently in the match to try to help out more. Very disappointed."

I’ve always loved team sports, I love being part of the Olympics, it’s an amazing experience. As I’m sure Joe would say, it’s his first time and I’m sure he’ll be hungry to come back and do more and better next time.

"I know all of the tennis players that were on our team have really enjoyed it and loved the experience. I just wish we could have done better.”

There will now be questions about whether Murray will be fit to compete at the US Open - or any of the warm-up tournaments - with the final Grand Slam of the year starting in four and a half weeks.

