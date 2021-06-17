Rafael Nadal has announced that he will not take part in either Wimbledon or the Olympic Games.

The decision comes days after Novak Djokovic was at his best to down the Spaniard, 3-6 6-3 7-6 6-2, during their French Open semi-final

It was only the third match Nadal has ever lost at Roland Garros, and he took to social media to say that he will now focus on recuperation following the clay-court season.

“I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” began Nadal.

It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.

“The fact that there has only been two weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay-court season. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term. Prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles.

“I want to send a special message to my fans around the world, to those in the United Kingdom and Japan in particular. The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a sportsperson, I found the spirit that every sportsperson in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live three of them and had the honour to be the flag bearer for my country.“

Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, won gold in the singles and in the doubles at the 2008 and 2016 Olympics respectively. The two-time Wimbledon winner reached the semi-final stage of The Championships in 2018 and 2019, losing to Djokovic and Roger Federer, and last won the grass-court Grand Slam in 2010.

Wimbledon is due to start on Monday June 28 and run through to Sunday July 11, with the tennis tournament at the Olympics starting on Saturday July 24 and finishing on Friday July 30.

