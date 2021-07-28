Novak Djokovic breezed into the quarter-finals of the men’s singles at Tokyo 2020 after beating Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets.

A first Olympic gold is now just three matches away for Djokovic after the Serbian won 6-3 6-1 on Wednesday.

Standing between the 34-year-old and a place in the semi-finals is home favourite Kei Nishikori, whose quest to win gold at his home Olympics goes on after he beat Ilya Ivashka 7-6(7) 6-0.

JeremyChardy in three sets and now faces AlexanderZverev, with the German recording a 6-4 7-6(5) victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili. Elsewhere, beat British No 5 Liam Broady in three sets and now faces, with the German recording a 6-4 7-6(5) victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Olympic dream is over for three years at least after the break fell in three sets to UgoHumbert.

DaniilMedvedev is through to the quarter-finals after winning a three-set showdown against Fabio Fognini.

Medvedev will face Spanish star PabloCarrenoBusta in the quarters and will fancy his chances of medalling.

