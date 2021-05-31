Tennis

Trailblazers - Billie Jean King: A stunning champion defined by off-court activism

Billie Jean King doesn’t want to be your hero. Calling her that, and the lionization that comes with it, allows us to relegate her work to the past, and she’s very much not done with that work, writes Caitlin Thompson. Billie Jean King is the latest subject of Trailblazers, a Eurosport original short film series that shines a light on the world’s greatest sporting icons who did more than just win.

00:07:58, 14 minutes ago