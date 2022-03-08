Andy Murray will donate the rest of his 2022 earnings to UNICEF as they look to provide medical equipment and supplies for children in Ukraine.

Murray is a UNICEF ambassador and made the announcement in light of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The invasion has led to at least 1,500,000 women and children fleeing Ukraine for other countries, and others still within the country have been displaced and have their lives severely disrupted.

The former world tennis number one announced on his Twitter account that he and the organisation are taking steps to address the problems, while inviting others to donate alongside him.

“Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits,” he began.

“It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture.

“I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link - https://unicef.uk/am_ukraine ”.

