Simona Halep reached the fourth round of the US Open with a 7-6(11) 4-6 6-3 victory over 19th seed Elena Rybakina.

The Romanian needed two hours and 25 minutes to see off her spirited opponent, who had spurned four set points in a marathon first-set tie-break that Halep took with her seventh.

The 12th seed is slowly returning to form after missing the French Open and Wimbledon due to a calf injury, with the win over Rybakina her biggest on the comeback trail.

Halep is chasing a first title since September last year and has never gone beyond the last four at Flushing Meadows.

Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza won the opening match on Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 6-4 3-6 6-2 win over three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka.

Like Halep, the Spaniard has won at Roland Garros and Wimbledon – but is yet to win a hard-court Slam.

