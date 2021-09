Tennis

US Open 2021 - 'Dan Evans is so smart!' - Mats Wilander and Alex Corretja rave about Brit after latest win

Speaking after Dan Evans' latest victory in the 2021 US Open former players Mats Wilander and Alex Corretja continued to rave and pay tribute to the British star whilst speaking in the Eurosport Cube about the match and the player. In particular the two were particularly impressed with the smarts that Evans showed.

00:02:30, 28 minutes ago