John McEnroe believes Rafael Nadal is "absolutely the favourite" to end the year as world No. 1 ahead of the last major of the year at the US Open.

Nadal - winner of the Australian and French Opens - has shared the major crowns with long-time rival Novak Djokovic in 2022, with the Serb defeating Nick Kyrgios in the final of Wimbledon to take the SW19 title.

That has given Nadal a huge lead at the top of the ATP Race rankings, where he is currently on 5,630 points - 1,010 ahead of nearest rival Stefanos Tsitsipas.

And with 2,000 points on offer to the winner of the US Open, Nadal also has the world No. 1 ranking in his sights, with second-placed Alexander Zverev out injured and current No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on the hook to defend the points from his title win in 2021.

Djokovic is unfortunate not to be closer to Nadal, as Wimbledon's ranking points were stripped by the ATP following the All England Club's decision to block Russian and Belarusian players from competing at the tournament.

But Nadal could have been even further ahead himself, given he has spent two long spells on the sidelines this year with rib and abdominal problems respectively, as well as managing an ongoing knee condition that saw him withdraw from the Italian Open, a Masters 1000 event.

Eurosport expert McEnroe, talking ahead of the action at Flushing Meadows getting underway on August 29, believes it would be a shock if Nadal does not close 2022 top of the rankings.

"I do think he is the favourite, absolutely," McEnroe said. "I would be surprised if he doesn't [finish as world No. 1].

"Especially, as it turned out, it would have helped if there was points at Wimbledon for him. But it hurt people like Novak and other players that had done well the previous year.

"He [Nadal] is in a great position to do that, which is amazing considering that he didn't play for six months before that. Rafa does things that you can’t believe that it happened, which is why he's considered the best and up there with the all-time greatest players - you never know what to expect.

"He didn't play the semis at Wimbledon [after withdrawing following his quarter-final]. He lost against Coric in Cincinnati but Coric went on to win the whole thing so it doesn't look so bad right now.

"You know that what he cares about is the US Open. With all due respect to Cincinnati, he wasn't too worried about that so at least he got on the court again.

"I don't even know if it's possible right now to catch him but it would seem very surprising if he wasn't number one."

