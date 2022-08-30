Serena Williams could be joined in retirement by her sister Venus after the US Open, according to Eurosport’s John McEnroe, who has described the former as the ‘GOAT of GOATs’.

Serena revealed earlier this month that she is “evolving away” from tennis and is set to retire after the US Open - but Venus, 42, has not announced any plans for her future.

Venus, a two-time US Open champion, makes her return on US soil after being included in the wildcard list and is preparing to face Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round having missed out on the 2021 tournament, sidelined through injury.

The former world No. 1 made her competitive return at Wimbledon in the mixed doubles competition earlier in the summer, after nearly a year out of playing competitive tennis.

“I’m going to predict that after the doubles [Venus and Serena] both retire,” McEnroe said.

“My prediction is that they’re both going to retire after the tournament is over. I don’t think Venus is going to keep playing.”

“I’d love to see [Venus] win some more matches, because to me, she’s the greatest thing to happen to Serena. She’s been so supportive [of her sister].”

He said: “Serena is the GOAT of GOATs, up there with Billie Jean King. [She has] put herself on this pedestal.

“It was awesome, though. It’s probably a little late for her getting the accolades, but better late than never. The USTA is thrilled they have a chance to say goodbye in this way.”

Fellow Eurosport expert Kim Clijsters added: “It was an emotional night; even more so because she won.

“We saw her enjoy the moment; there weren't as many tears as we saw in Canada, but she has changed the complexion.

“My heroes growing up were [people like] Steffi Graff. Now, we see Coco Gauff [saying that her hero is Serena], and that hasn’t changed [Serena]. It felt like she could be that.

“We underestimate the impact she has in the tennis world and for women in general in the States, especially.”

