Novak Djokovic will need a dramatic u-turn from the US government to compete at the US Open, after organisers confirmed they would not lobby for exemptions on Covid vaccine rules, but Serena Williams is confirmed on the entry list.

All non-US citizens need to be fully vaccinated to enter the country, and the Wimbledon champion has been clear that he has no plans to have a jab.

Ad

Djokovic is automatically included in the official entry list, in the hope Washington will change its coronavirus regulations.

US Open 'I’ve never seen anyone like him' - McEnroe hails 'unbelievable' Nadal YESTERDAY AT 07:26

A statement from the USTA said: "Per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men's and women's singles main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event.

"The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the US government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens."

Williams has used a protected ranking of 16 to enter the Grand Slam - knowing she only has a limited number of times to use that privilege - and looks likely to compete.

Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title - Day 14 wrap from Wimbledon

Britain’s Kyle Edmund, who recently returned to action after almost two years out injured in the doubles at Wimbledon, will also use a protected ranking to compete.

But he has not yet played a singles match since losing in qualifying at the Vienna Open in October 2020.

'It's surreal' - Lleyton Hewitt on his induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

ATP Montreal Djokovic 'will have to roll up his sleeves and receive the vaccine to play' - Montreal director 18/07/2022 AT 14:32