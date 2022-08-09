Serena Williams' all-time record in singles outlines why she is one of the greatest to play the game , according to Eurosport’s Alex Corretja.

Williams has decided to “evolve away” from tennis, revealing her decision to retire from the sport in a first-person Vogue confessional.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner – currently in action at the National Bank Open in Toronto – looks set to call time on her career after the US Open, which starts later this month.

And while she is looking to add to her record of 855 singles wins on the WTA Tour, compared to 153 losses, Corretja is looking forward to the American getting a fitting send-off at Flushing Meadows.

“I am very sad to hear that Serena Williams is not going to play anymore, but it’s very understandable,” Corretja said.

“We all knew she was fighting hard to become, again, a great player, but it wasn’t easy and she took her time.

“It was a little bit weird the way she did it, but of course we’re going to give her all the support and I’m very impressed by her career.

“I don’t think we are conscious of everything she’s achieved. I think she has been playing amazing tennis on all surfaces, and I’m very impressed by the fact she’s won 855 matches in her career and only lost 153.

“That shows almost every time she stepped on the court she was winning, and of course 23 Grand Slams is something we’ve been talking about, if she was in the same era as Steffi Graf, that would have been an amazing rivalry between them.

“I hope she will have a nice US Open and we will give her a big round of applause.”

Serena Williams’ 23 Grand Slam titles

7 x Australian Open - 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017

3 x French Open - 2002, 2013, 2015

7 x Wimbledon - 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016

6 x US Open - 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014

Rusedski: Never discount box-office Williams

Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski said the “box-office” American should not be ruled out at Flushing Meadows, where Williams has won six singles titles.

“Maybe she doesn’t have the record of 24, but what she’s accomplished as well as her back story to achieve what she’s achieved. No question about it. She is a complete athlete.

“She’s box office. She’s carried women’s tennis for the last two decades with her sister Venus as well, you’ve obviously had other great players around them, but she brings your non-tennis fan to the sport.

“If you know absolutely nothing about tennis, you know the name Serena Williams. She’s iconic and we’re losing an icon of our sport and she will be truly, truly missed.”

