Who will make the final of the US Open?

The two women's semi-finals take place on Thursday night with in-form Caroline Garcia up first against fifth seed Ons Jabeur.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek then continues her bid to win a second Grand Slam of the season as she meets sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka.

"It feels like we all earned it," said Swiatek about the four semi-finalists.

"Sometimes it was just the semi-finals were players who were all a surprise. Right now we're pretty solid. So I'm happy about that."

TOP MATCH - IGA SWIATEK v ARYNA SABALENKA

This has been a one-sided rivalry so far this year.

Swiatek and Sabalenka have met three times in 2022 and the Belarusian has won a total of 12 games.

Can she do any better this time around? If she produces the same level she did against Karolina Pliskova in the quarter-finals then she should have a chance. Sabalenka produced some of her best tennis of an otherwise mostly disappointing season against the 22nd seed and might need to hit the same heights against Swiatek, who said everything "clicked" in her win over ninth seed Jessica Pegula

TOP MATCH II - CAROLINE GARCIA V ONS JABEUR

This could be a cracker.

Garcia has been in brilliant form this summer and is riding a 14-match winning streak as she contests her first Grand Slam semi-final. She was clinical in the previous round in dispatching Coco Gauff and is yet to drop a set at the tournament.

Jabeur, who has won both previous meetings against Garcia, seems to have improved as the tournament has progressed and will be eager for another shot at winning her first Grand Slam title after losing in the Wimbledon final.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – THURSDAY 8 SEPTEMBER

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 12PM

All times BST

1. C. Garcia (17) v O. Jabeur (5)

2. I. Swiatek (1) v A. Sabalenka (6)

