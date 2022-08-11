Alexander Zverev has refused to rule out playing at the US Open this summer as he continues to work his way back to fitness.

The German suffered ligament damage after rolling his ankle in the French Open semi-final earlier this year and was forced to leave the match against Rafael Nadal in a wheelchair.

Zverev, 25, has been out of action ever since, but as his rehabilitation continues, the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist is eyeing a possible return to action at Flushing Meadows at the end of August.

"Of course I will still try to make the US Open,” he said at a press conference in Hamburg, “Although it will be very, very close".

Zverev, who took to social media to reveal he is back on the court and training, suggested his condition is steadily improving, meaning he may still take the decision to participate in New York.

"Maybe I could say I'm ready. Best-of-five is difficult," he added: "Every day it really gets better.

“That's why I don't want to say yet that I won't play the US Open."

Zverev’s best grand slam performance to date came at the 2020 US Open where he was beaten in the final by Dominic Thiem in five sets.

Although yet to win his first major, he did claim gold at the 2020 Olympics, beating Novak Djokovic en route to the final.

Zverev reached a career high No. 2 in the world this year, and remains there currently despite his lengthy lay off.

The US Open begins on August 29.

