Cameron Norrie is into the fourth round of the US Open for the first time in his career after a straightforward 7-5 6-4 6-1 win over Holger Rune in two hours and 12 minutes.
Norrie was superior on points on his first serve , winning 77 per cent compared to Rune's 55. The Norwegian's game disintegrated as the British No 1 wore the 19-year-old No. 28 seed down, making 43 unforced errors.
Norrie, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time in his career earlier this year, will play either Denis Shapovalov or Andrey Rublev in the fourth round.
