Frances Tiafoe admitted he was “losing it” in the locker room after LeBron James congratulated him for beating Rafael Nadal at the US Open.

stunning performance from Tiafoe saw the 24-year-old American knock the 22-time Grand Slam champion out in the fourth round with a 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ad

US Open New York, new champion: who will clinch their maiden Grand Slam crown? 4 HOURS AGO

One fellow athlete and compatriot backing Tiafoe – the last American standing in the men’s singles – is four-time NBA champion James, who tweeted “CONGRATS Young King!!! You earned it!” before adding: “KEEP GOING!!!!! #StriveForGreatness”

Tiafoe joked he would try and play it cool following his ecstatic reaction to the tweet, with James watching the match unfold alongside his agent Rich Paul.

“Man, I was losing it in the locker room. Bro, I was going crazy,” said Tiafoe.

“I mean, that's my guy. So to see him post that, I was like, ‘Do I retweet it as soon as he sent it?’ I was like, ‘You know what, I'm going to be cool and act like I didn't see it’ and then retweet it three hours later.

“Obviously he knows I'm a big fan of his. I got a text from Rich Paul as well. That's super cool. The fact they're watching right now. It's a perfect time. US Open is always a perfect time because there's no real sports really going on. People can focus on tennis, which is great.”

LeBron James tweeted his support for Frances Tiafoe Image credit: Getty Images

With Nadal out, Novak Djokovic unable to compete and Roger Federer injured, there is a Next Gen feel to the quarter-final line-up, and Tiafoe said he is predicting a “big 12” once the Big Three eventually retire.

“Yeah, I think Nick [Kyrgios] is playing great tennis, and is great for tennis,” Tiafoe added. “You see him packing stadiums when he's playing singles, doubles, whatever.

“[Carlos] Alcaraz is a great personality. [Jannik] Sinner. Myself. People get behind me. You know the American guys, Tommy [Paul], [Taylor] Fritz. There's a ton of guys playing great tennis.

“I don't think it will be a big three. It will be like a big 12. There's a bunch of guys playing great tennis.

“I think it's good. For sure you'll probably have someone who probably will cement and be at the top. That's still kind of happening. We'll see who that person's going to be. It's cool to see a new era.”

Tiafeo also admitted he is no longer an underdog in the men’s draw, with the remaining eight players all seeded but yet to win a maiden major.

“Now that's over, man. I was thinking about that. Now that's over. There's no dark horse any more,” he said.

“It's all good. It helped me play well, but even now I know what I can do, I know what I'm capable of doing these next couple matches if that happens.

“I still feel no pressure. I still feel like I'm not supposed to do anything. I'm just here to play great tennis and enjoy it. I'm having fun out there, as you can see.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open 'Beyond happy' Tiafoe shocks Nadal in thriller to reach US Open quarter-finals 15 HOURS AGO