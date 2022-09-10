For several years, the changing of the guard in men’s tennis has long been discussed and it is now finally happening, according to Eurosport’s experts.

Karen Khachanov, Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe made up the semi-finalists of the US Open, which guaranteed a new Grand Slam champion.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters believes it’s been “great” for tennis to see younger and lesser-known names go deep in the tournament at Flushing Meadows.

“I am surprised [to see the men’s semi-finalists] because there were a few guys, like a Nick Kyrgios, like a [Alexander] Zverev, like a Dominic Thiem who have done well here in the past,” Clijsters told Eurosport.

“Thiem has won here. But to see the younger generation step up now and be potential Grand Slam champions is incredible.

“It’s great for the tournament, and I think a lot of people on the men’s side are happy to see the great matches that we have seen here. In a few years we’re not going to see those three guys anymore.”

A new era

Prior to Daniil Medvedev becoming world No. 1 earlier this year, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray held top spot in the ATP rankings since 2004.

On Sunday, the winner of the final between Ruud and Alcaraz will become the new world No. 1 after surging up the rankings over the last 18 months, which Wilander thinks shows the current strength in men’s tennis.

“It definitely shows that there’s a changing of the guard going on, and obviously some of it has to do with age - for Roger Federer,” Wilander told Eurosport.

“Some of it has to do with Rafa not playing enough matches to be ready, and of course, a lot of it has to do with the fact Novak Djokovic wasn’t allowed to come [to the US] because he’s not vaccinated.

Casper Ruud celebrates reaching the final of the US Open Image credit: Getty Images

“In America, you either have to be a citizen or you have to have permanent residency to be able to come in [unvaccinated] and perform.

“But at the same time, the depth in the men’s game is unbelievable. There are new faces, and you know me - I love to see new faces. I’m always like ‘get the old guys out of here! Goodbye. You’ve done enough’.”

Alex Corretja added: “They are showing that they're ready to take the spot. I'm sure that we're still going to have Djokovic whenever he can play, and Rafa next year, for sure he's going to be still fighting for the Slams. It's good to see that, little by little, they're advancing and growing.

“Of course, you're going to still have Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Zverev next year who are going to be extremely motivated. We will also have Nick Kyrgios in Australia as well. So more gates are opening for many other players – it was locked because of Novak, Roger and Rafa and sometimes Andy Murray.

“I think it's going to be very interesting and very unpredictable because we will have players that they will think they are going to be good, but I don't think that they are going to be superior than the Big Three used to be.”

