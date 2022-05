Tennis

'Way too cool for his own good' - John McEnroe on Tennis' real-life rock star Yannick Noah

In the first episode of Groundbreakers, John McEnroe looks back on the career of 'free spirit' Yannick Noah - the last Frenchman to win the men's singles title at Roland-Garros, before going on to make his name in the music world after putting down his racquet. Watch Groundbreakers, the new series hosted by John McEnroe about players who have moved the lines of tennis.

00:03:07, 20 hours ago