Andy Murray and Venus Williams have been handed wildcards to play at Wimbledon this summer.

After winning his first round match at Queen's on Tuesday, the Briton will face Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the warm-up tournament ahead of the Slam which begins on June 28.

Jack Draper, Jay Clarke, Liam Broady and Carlos Alcaraz have also been handed wildcards for the men's singles draw at Wimbledon.

Williams, Samantha Murray Sharan, Francesca Jones, Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage, Katie Boulter have been given places in the women's.

Murray, who appeared to be fighting back tears after beating Paire, said every match could be his last.

He said: "I just really want to play. Like I said, I have not really had the opportunity to do that the last few years.

"You know, when I have, it's been pretty fleeting. Yeah, first singles I got to play on grass in three years.

"Obviously I said before there is obviously a lot of doubts as well like when you haven't hardly played. But in the back of my mind and in practice, I put in so much work and have done so much good stuff.

"I'm really proud of what my attitude has been like in terms of feeling the various setbacks and everything and kept going."

