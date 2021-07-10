Ash Barty revealed that she found out after her Wimbledon win that it was ‘a miracle’ that she was able to play the tournament with her hip injury.

Barty had been forced to withdraw from her second-round French Open match against Magda Linette after the problem flared up in Paris.

However, she was able to recover sufficiently to compete at SW19 and went all the way to the final where she beat Karolina Pliskova in a demanding 6-3 6-7 6-3 victory.

Speaking after the match, the Australian world number one explained just how bad the injury was, and just how little she had known about the full extent of the problem.

"Just even chatting to my team now, once we've come off the court, they kept a lot of cards close to their chest and didn't tell me a lot of the odds, didn't tell me a lot of the, I suppose, information that they'd got from other specialists,” she said.

"There weren't too many radiologists in Australia who had seen my injury. In a sense, it was a two-month injury.

"Being able to play here at Wimbledon was nothing short of a miracle.

"I think them not telling me that just proved how much we were against the odds.

"I think now to be playing pain-free through this event was incredible.

"It's funny, sometimes the stars align, you can think positively, you can plan, and sometimes the stars do align, you can chase after your dreams.

"Certainly now chatting to them it looked a lot less likely than I felt statistically. I think it's been an incredible month."

