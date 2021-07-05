Novak Djokovic continued his serene progress at Wimbledon 2021 with a comfortable straight-sets, 6-2 6-4 6-2, win over Cristian Garin.

The world number one required just one hour and 49 minutes to cruise past his opponent, who is ranked 20th in the world and seeded number 17 at the tournament.

The victory could hardly have been more straightforward for Djokovic, who always appeared in total control of proceedings as he conceded just eight games throughout.

In so doing, the Serb reached his 12th Wimbledon quarter-final and his 50th last-eight match at a Grand Slam. He will next play Marton Fucsovics after he upset fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-0 6-3.

"I am very delighted," he said in his on-court interview. "Also delighted to see more fans on the Centre Court today. Pleasure to see you all. Thank you for coming. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.

"It's tough to recall the first time I played here. I can recall that this court has also evoked the most special feeling, butterflies, nervousness that any court can evoke in a player."

When asked about his potential quarter-final opponents still playing after he had finished his match, Djokovic struggled to keep a straight face.

"Wonderful, I hope it rains and they continue tomorrow," he said with a smile. "No only joking - no rain!

"My confidence level is very high after winning the French Open. That was one of the biggest wins under those circumstances, particularly in the second week.

"It took a lot out of me but at the same time it gave me wings. The further the tournament goes I feel like I am more confident on grass and I look forward to the next challenge."

