Serena Williams said she was 'heartbroken' to be forced to withdraw from the first round of her Wimbledon clash.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion had strapping on her left ankle and right thigh when she took on Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Centre Court, but it quickly became evident the American was unable to perform.

Williams released a statement after the match, admitting she was devastated to bow out of Wimbledon.

"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," she said.

My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful.

"Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on - and off - the court meant the world to me."

Williams was the second player on Tuesday to fall foul of an injury during a match.

With the match tied at two sets apiece and Mannarino looking on course for a big upset, a slip from the Frenchman caused him to fall awkwardly.

Serena Williams Image credit: Getty Images

Mannarino couldn't continue and Federer said it was awful to see an opponent forced to go off injured after a slip.

"It is awful and shows one shot can change the outcome of a match, season, career and I wish him all the best and hope we see him back quickly” Federer said.

He later added: "This is obviously terrible that it's back-to-back matches and it hits Serena as well. Oh my God, I can't believe it."