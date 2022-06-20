Anett Kontaveit is to start working with Emma Raducanu’s former coach Torben Beltz ahead of Wimbledon.

World No. 2 Kontaveit has been without a coach since the start of June after splitting with Russian Dmitry Tursunov, who was not permitted to travel to many tournaments following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Beltz also worked with Angelique Kerber when she reached world No. 1 and won two Grand Slam titles in 2016.

Kontaveit is set to be the second seed at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, but has not played since losing in the first round of the French Open as she recovers from the after-effects of Covid-19.

She was due to play this week's Eastbourne International but pulled out of the tournament, saying: “Unfortunately I won’t be able to come and play in Eastbourne this year.

“I still need to recover and take care of my health after my infection to Covid recently. I didn’t feel good on court lately so I prefer not to take any risk and [instead] come back when I will be at 100%. Hope to see you all in Eastbourne in 2023.”

Kontaveit is yet to make it past the third round at Wimbledon.

Her career took off after hiring Tursunov last summer as she won four titles, broke into the top 10 and made the final of the WTA Finals.

This season she has won one title in St Petersburg and has an 18-6 win-loss record.

Speaking about her split with Tursunov, she told ERR earlier this month: “I want to thank him for a very successful and strong cooperation, I am very grateful to him.

“The reason is that, since he has a Russian passport, it is very difficult for him to get visas at the moment, meaning he can’t accompany me to many tournaments. I still feel I need a coach who can accompany me and who does not have so many practical issues.”

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be top seed at Wimbledon while Ons Jabeur will be the third seed after her victory at the Berlin Open saw her move up to world No. 3.

Raducanu is currently without a coach following her split from Beltz.

The British No. 1 is also not playing the Eastbourne International this week as she recovers from a side injury suffered at the Nottingham Open.

