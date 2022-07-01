Carlos Alcaraz is into the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in his career after a dominant 6-3 6-1 6-2 win over Germany's Oscar Otte.

Having comfortably swept aside the German in one hour and 40 minutes, Alcaraz will play highly-rated Italian Jannik Sinner in the next round.

Alcaraz has become the youngest male to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon since 2011 and felt he played his win over Otte was his best ever performance on grass.

"This was the best match on grass that I played," he said in his on-court interview afterwards.

"I’m enjoying every single second I’m playing on the grass in this amazing court. I’m so happy to play here."

Alcaraz says he is friends with his next opponent Sinner, but believes they will be rivals on the ATP tour for years to come.

He added: “Obviously, everybody knows the level of Jannik Sinner, he’s a great player.

"He [has] played really well on grass here as well, he’s [an] aggressive player. It’s going to be a really fun match, and of course, a tough match.

"We are friends off the court, but I would say on grass we are going to have a great rivalry over so many years."

The Spaniard wasted no time to move in front in the opening set, winning eight points in a row to move into a 2-0 lead.

Otte won just 53 per cent of points on his first serve in contrast to Alcaraz who won 80 per cent in a dominant set by the 19-year-old.

The second set was even more straightforward for Alcaraz as he broke in a lengthy second game and then again in the fourth to surge into a 5-0 lead.

The No. 32 seed clawed a game back on his serve to avoid the bagel, but Alcaraz quickly reeled off four points in a row to take a commanding lead, finishing off with an ace. Remarkably, Alcaraz produced just one unforced error in a near-flawless set.

Alcaraz broke straight away in the first game of the third set after Otte hit a limp forehand into the net.

Alcaraz comfortably held his remaining service games before breaking the Otte serve to go 5-2 up with a vicious backhand return down the line. He served out the match in style to cap off an excellent performance where he made just eight unforced errors.

