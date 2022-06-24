Just appearing at Wimbledon should be a "nice present" for Andy Murray after his arduous journey to return to the ATP tour, according to Eurosport tennis analyst Alex Corretja.

Two-time champion Murray returned to SW19 last year after a four-year absence having required hip replacement surgery.

Murray opted to skip the clay-court season and reunited with his former coach Ivan Lendl in March to prepare for Wimbledon.

"Entering Wimbledon is like walking into his house for Andy Murray," the Spaniard said.

"He feels so comfortable. He loves the crowd behind him. He has won there already, so he knows exactly what he needs to do. I was not surprised that he would play well on grass [this season] because he loves the surface and he didn't play too many matches to be burned out.

"He adapted his calendar to be healthy for the grass-court season. He has played some very good tournaments. He played a final.

"For him, it was great because he played so many matches, beating top guys, and he's ready. The question is how he can recover from a very tough match over best of five sets.

"The pressure for Andy is zero right now. It's just 'go there, have fun'. Probably for the very first time in his career, he can go out there and whatever comes, it's [already] phenomenal. So he just should go there and honestly just have fun because he's in a position where he's done everything.

"Nobody was expecting anything from him. And from now on, whatever he does, it should be like a nice present. So just go for it, Andy, and just try your best."

Corretja believes Murray working with Lendl again, who helped him to his three Grand Slam titles between 2012 and 2016, can only be a positive for the 35-year-old.

He added: "Andy having Ivan there gives him trust, gives him confidence. Having someone with whom he had such great results, it's always good. It's always a good feeling, and especially now that the pressure is absolutely relieved.

"Before they had pressure, when they had never won a Slam or when they had never won an [Olympic] gold medal. It was much more different.

"Right now, it's just, 'OK, let's see if we can hurt as many opponents as we can and see who is capable of beating me'."

