Barbara Schett thinks Andy Murray can make a deep run at Wimbledon as long as he remains injury-free.

The two-time Wimbledon champion will be hoping to impress at SW19 after exiting the Grand Slam in the third round to Canada's Denis Shapovalov last year.

Two weeks ago, Murray reached the Stuttgart Open final before losing to Matteo Berrettini in three sets. Eurosport tennis analyst Schett thinks Murray can have a successful Wimbledon on his favourite surface.

"I mean he must love coming into this year's Wimbledon," she said.

"He's won the title a couple of times. He's played some tremendous tennis in Stuttgart where he's reached the final.

"The only question mark is not about the tennis and the way he performs, it's about his body. He's had this abdominal injury, hopefully he's going to be 100%

"Andy Murray is a player who can beat anybody on the grass court.

"He's beaten [Stefanos] Tsitsipas, he’s beaten [Nick] Kyrgios, two favourites to win the title, it's just a matter of the course of over two weeks if he can physically sustain it but he's ready.

"He wants to do some major damage, he knows to win the title is a big task, he's got two under his belt, he won the Olympic gold here as well.

"So I think he's just gonna soak in that whole experience once again, the competition out there on centre court and the support of his home crowd so he's going to love life and just make the most of it."

Murray reunited with coach Ivan Lendl in March to fully focus on preparing for the grass-court swing and Wimbledon.

Schett is delighted to see the pair working together again and thinks Murray's relationship with Lendl will prove to be hugely beneficial in the coming weeks.

"I think it's great to see Ivan Lendl and Andy Murray back," she said.

"Obviously Ivan is giving Andy Murray a lot of confidence. They've been so successful in the past, Ivan knows exactly how players feel in certain situations, especially at Grand Slam events and I think it is very authentic as well and Andy Murray believes in Ivan Lendl.

"It already showed how he played in Stuttgart and I'm sure everybody's going to keep a very close eye on Andy Murray how he's going to perform here, but I I'm glad to see them back together."

