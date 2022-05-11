Nick Kyrgios has declared that he is the best men's grass-court player in the world ahead of Wimbledon.

The Australian, who is not going to play at Roland-Garros, has stated that his primary aim for this season is to star at SW19 on the grass courts.

Kyrgios, who famously progressed through to the quarter-finals of the tournament as a 19-year-old in 2014, is not lacking in confidence when it comes to playing on the surface.

Asked which men's player he felt held the status ahead of Wimbledon, the Canberra star was very clear as he stated his opinion.

“I mean, on the grass, I’d say me!" the world No. 78 told the Sydney Morning Herald as part of an NBA promotional event in Sydney.

“Something about this year has just been different,” Kyrgios said. “I’ve played five or six events and I’ve gone pretty well in pretty much every one I’ve played and I’ve beaten a lot of the top players in the world this year.

“I guess it’s more of a resurgence year, just going out there and showing people that I don’t have to go out there and play all the time, [that] I can still be at the top of the game. I’m just enjoying it and doing it my way.

“I play for a lot of people. I feel like I’m very relatable. A lot of kids and people look up to me when I play. If someone like me can make it this far and achieve what I’ve achieved, I think it gives them a lot of hope.

“Obviously, I’m 27 now, so I’ve got to provide a bit of money, but it’s just a lot of fun; the tennis tour, travelling around the world, it’s a pretty nice lifestyle. I want to soak it up while I can."

Speaking about continuing to play doubles with his good friend and compatriot, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Kyrgios added: “I was almost waiting for something like that to happen.

“I was super pleased for Thanasi. I feel like that put him back on the map and, hopefully, he can keep kicking on after that.”

Despite his bullish views, Kyrgios' record on grass has not been stellar in recent years. He has not reached the fourth round at Wimbledon since 2016.

But off the back of ending his long drought on clay and having clinched doubles glory with Kokkinakis at Melbourne Park, this could be the year he improves upon his quarter-final run from 2014.

