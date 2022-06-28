Nick Kyrgios has confirmed that he spat towards a fan after he said he was "dealing with hate and negativity" in his opening match at Wimbledon.

Ad

The Australian made no apology when asked to confirm if he deliberately spat in the direction of the individual after the match and said it came as a result of "receiving a lot".

Wimbledon Kyrgios overcomes Jubb in five-set thriller, wins for Britain's Watson, Draper, Peniston 4 HOURS AGO

Kyrgios was clearly seen to turn and spit after he clinched the 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 victory on Court 3 at the All England Club.

"Of one of the people disrespecting me, yes," Kyrgios said when asked about the incident.

"I would not be doing that to someone who was supporting me.

"Look, I'm okay with receiving a lot of it. But what I don't understand is as soon as I give it back, for instance in Stuttgart I gave it back, I got a game penalty.

"Today, as soon as I won the match, I turned to him... I've been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time, so I don't feel like I owed that person anything.

"Like, he literally came to the match to literally just, like, not even support anyone really. It was more just to, like, stir up and disrespect.

"That's fine. But if I give it back to you, then that's just how it is."

'Underarm serves are not disrespectful at all' - Wilander on Murray and Kyrgios tactic at Wimbledon

An All England Club spokesperson reportedly said of the incident: “The match Chair Umpire would notify the Referee’s Office of any concerns, the Referee’s Office in consultation with the Grand Slam supervisor will decide on any fines which will then be issued.

"The Referee’s Office would also review transcripts from press conferences and again, in consultation with the Grand Slam supervisor, will decide on any fines which will then be issued.”

Midway through the fiery match, Kyrgios expressed his displeasure with the conduct of some members of the crowd as he implored the umpire to help deal with the situation.

“You have to tell them, though," he said at a changeover. "They have to be respectful. They are spectators who pay money to watch us play. They should be removed.

"Like, I don’t go up to them in their nine-to-five or get up in their face when they’re scanning s*** in the supermarket, do I?

"'Oh, booo! Yeah, now everything thinks you’re s***!' Do I say that? They have no right to do that. Why does it keep happening?

Nick Kyrgios rants at the umpire at Wimbledon 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

"[You] should remove them from the crowd. So spectators who disrespect an athlete is acceptable, but you don't accept a hat with two logos. But pure disrespect [towards] athletes is fine. Where is the line? If that’s acceptable, then racism is acceptable… where does it stop? Where is the line, you know what I mean?

"What is it? I don’t know. It’s been happening for years now. Years. I would say the same thing - if they were clapping between his first and second serves or saying racial slurs, then I would say the same thing.”

It was not the only time Kyrgios lost his temper with the umpire early on as he ranted about fans and officials during the match on Court 3.

After just 12 minutes, he lost his temper with a line judge following an intervention over a line call. The score was 3-2 to Jubb at the time with the set going on serve.

Kyrgios proceeded to rant at the umpire over the line judge being a "snitch" and made the point abundantly clear that the official in question "had no fans".

“Has one person today come to see her speak?" Kyrgios asked.

"No. I understand, but why is she doing that? Not one person in the stadium has come here to watch her do anything! Not one person.

"Like, you know what I mean? You got fans, but she has got none.

"What did I do? Like, come on. I know, but what? She just selfishly walks to you in the middle of a game because she's a snitch!”

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon 'Remove them from the crowd' - Kyrgios angry at 'disrespect' from fans 4 HOURS AGO