Third seed Ons Jabeur rocketed towards the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 6-2 6-3 win over Diane Parry.

The Tunisian star won the first five games in the opening set before Parry pulled two games back, but a decisive eighth game gave Jabeur the lead.

After heavy one-way traffic in the first set, the French teenager managed to even things out in the second, but Jabeur eventually got her break in the seventh game to take a 4-3 lead.

She never looked back from this point and went on to win the next two games to close the set and wrap up the match.

Speaking on court after the match, Jabeur admitted it was “tough” to face Parry, but was pleased to get another straight set win.

“It was a great match for me, you know. It’s tough to play young, talented players like her [Parry] and especially on a great court that I love so much.

“Pretty happy that I got the win in two sets, and hopefully I continue playing this way.”

Talking of straight set wins, Jabeur is yet to drop a set in her opening three matches and expressed her enjoyment playing on grass surfaces.

“I think I’ve started the tournament pretty well, you know. I’m enjoying playing here,” she said.

“I had a great tournament in Berlin preparing [for] here, so coming on grass is really amazing, especially, you know, with slices and drop shots, that I love to do.”

- - -

