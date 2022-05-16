The ATP have confirmed that ranking points will not be removed from events in Eastbourne or Queen’s following the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing.

The move means the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka will miss Wimbledon, as well as any lead-up events in the country, and will not have the chance to defend any ranking points from last year.

It has been reported that the ATP and WTA met in Madrid earlier this month to discuss scrapping ranking points at Wimbledon following the ban.

But the ATP have said in a statement: “Following extensive consultation with the Player Council and Tournament Council, the ATP Board has today confirmed that this season’s ATP Tour events in Queen’s and Eastbourne will proceed as normal, offering full ranking points.

“LTA’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes is however contrary to ATP rules and undermines the ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, without discrimination – a fundamental principle of the ATP Tour.

“Sanctions related to LTA’s violation of ATP rules will now be assessed separately under ATP governance. ATP’s response to Wimbledon’s decision remains under review, with more to be communicated in due course.”

Russian and Belarusian players will be permitted to play at the French Open, which starts on May 22, but will do so as neutral athletes and not under a flag.

The Cinch Championships at Queen’s start on June 13 while the Rothersay International in Eastbourne starts on June 20, ahead of Wimbledon on June 27.

The WTA are yet to announce a decision about the tour events in Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne.

Nadal was also asked at the Italian Open whether a ranking freeze for the banned players during Wimbledon would represent a better move.

"What's going to be fair or more or less fair for everybody - nothing is perfect. When things like this happen, nothing will be perfect because we have to know that not for everybody it will be perfect.

"My personal opinion I am going to say it and I have already said it in private, but this is about the [ATP] Tour, it's not about my opinion."

WTA confirm autumn schedule

The WTA have released an updated schedule for the closing stages of the season.

The tour will not return to China due to continued concern over the wellbeing of former world No. 1 doubles player Peng Shuai, and there has been no confirmation over where the WTA Finals will be played on October 31. They were scheduled to be played in Shenzhen, China.

The post-US Open calendar is:

Week 37 (September 12) – WTA 250 Japan Women’s Open in Osaka, Japan

Week 38 (September 19) – WTA 500 Toray PPO Tennis in Tokyo, Japan and WTA 250 Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul, South Korea

Week 39 (September 26) – WTA 250 Tallinn Open in Tallinn, Estonia

Week 40 (October 3) – WTA 500 J&T Banka Ostrava Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic and WTA 250 Jasmin Open Tunisia in Monastir, Tunisia

Week 41 (October 10) – WTA 500 San Diego Open in San Diego, California and WTA 250 Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Week 42 (October 17) – WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico

