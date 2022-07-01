The absence of Roger Federer and an early exit for Serena Williams could be the reason for lower Wimbledon attendances this year.

That’s the view of Eurosport expert Mats Wilander who says the absent fans are a "concern".

Ad

The Guardian reported that there were just 38,520 people on site for Wednesday’s action, some way down from the expected 42,000 capacity.

Wimbledon 'A really good chance' Djokovic equals Federer's Wimbledon record - Wilander AN HOUR AGO

This was reportedly the third day in a row of this year’s tournament where attendance was at its lowest since 2007 where rain was not a factor.

Asked about the stay-away fans, Wilander was not sure why crowds were down but suggested people might have wanted to see Federer and Williams before realising it would not be possible this year.

“I thought it was pretty much full every day since I've been here since the early 80s,” he said.

“But, I'm not sure what you put that [low crowds] down to, to be honest.

“Obviously something can have to do with Roger Federer not playing, Serena Williams going out early, but yeah, I'm not sure. That's obviously a concern.”

Centre Court could favour Nadal over Djokovic further in the tournament - Wilander

Federer, 40, is missing the tournament for the first time since his debut appearance in 1999 as he continues his recuperation from knee surgery.

Williams, also 40, was back in action for the first time in a year but suffered a shock first round defeat to France’s Harmony Tan on day two.

Federer and Williams are the two of the most successful players of the open era at the All England Club with the Swiss leading the way on the men’s side with eight titles.

Williams has triumphed in London seven times, two shy of Martina Navratilova’s record of nine.

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon ‘Worst surface’ – Lower-ranked players see grass as chance to beat GOAT Nadal, says Wilander 8 HOURS AGO