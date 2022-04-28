Victoria Azarenka has slammed Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing at the Grand Slam following the invasion of Ukraine and has called on the WTA to take action.

Azarenka said she had been in on 12 hours of meetings taking place at the Madrid Open.

The 32-year-old had a Zoom call with Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton, who maintained the AELTC's position, while at least one other top player had a lawyer present. Bolton also had legal representation.

The former world No. 1 says she wants "a reaction" from the WTA to contest the ban.

"There should be a reaction to that," the two-time Australian Open winner told reporters.

"If you are asking me if I agree with Wimbledon or see their reasoning after being on a personal call with them, I don't see their reasoning.

"It does not make sense and it does not connect to what they are saying. I have made my stance very clear on the issue. I will never, ever support war.

"I will never support violence. I will never find any justifications for that. That is all I can say right now."

Asked if she would take the matter to court, Azarenka said: "I am not sure. It is a complicated issue."

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska backs the bans.

The world No. 92 said: "How would I be able to play against those players at the tournament when all the world is talking about the war that is being fought against Ukraine? So I think the decision they are making is right.

"I think the decision they made is very respectful, they did the right thing. What they’ve done for Ukraine is the right thing. Other players (Ukrainian) are supporting it as well.

"For sure if they take points away many players are going to start being very angry.”

Earlier on Thursday, Azarenka beat Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 7-6(5), 6-3 in the first round in Madrid and will play Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in the Round of 32.

