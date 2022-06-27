Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams will take to Centre Court on Tuesday as Wimbledon 2022 moves on to day two.
Women's top seed Iga Swiatek will be the first match on Centre Court, followed by the men's second seed Rafael Nadal, who is seeking a third straight title of the calendar year after his victories in Melbourne and Paris at the Australian Open and French Open.
Also in action will be Serena Williams, who makes her return to singles action after almost a year out with a leg injury.
Matteo Berretini, last year's defeated finalist, will make his bow on No. 1 Court against Chile's Cristian Garin, a match that will be preceded by women's 16th seed Simona Halep, with the Romanian facing Karolina Muchova, who toppled Maria Sakkari at Roland-Garros.
Stefanos Tsitispas closes play on the second show court, up against the unseeded Swiss, Alex Ritschard.
There's also British interest on No. 3 Court where Dan Evans has been scheduled last against Jason Kubler, with the man from Birmingham seeded 28th at the Championships.
TOP MATCH - SWIATEK V FETT
After her dominating displays on the Parisian dirt, the world No. 1 will be looking to demonstrate her brilliance in a more elegant fashion on the Wimbledon carpet.
The Pole comes up against world No. 252 Jana Fett, with the Croatian making her bow on the main show court.
One would expect a routine Swiatek victory here.
- 'Is this Serena coming to say goodbye?' - Woodbridge on 'surprising' Williams appearance
- Djokovic discusses Nadal and Federer 'influence' on his career after first-round win
POTENTIAL UPSET - WILLIAMS V TAN
Not the upset anyone would want to see, but certainly one that could happen, with the American out of the singles game for so long that the rust could still be there.
The world No. 115 has been given a real opportunity to showcase her skills against the greatest to have ever played the women's game, on the most prestigious court on the tour.
Will we see vintage Serena?
ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES -TUESDAY 28 JUNE
The first matches start at 13:30 BST (unless stated), followed by the later ties.
CENTRE COURT - 13:30
1. Iga Swiatek v Jana Fett
2. Francisco Cerudolo v Rafael Nadal
3. Serena Williams v Harmony Tan
NO.1 COURT - 13:00
1. Matteo Berrettini v Cristian Gari
2. Karolina Muchova v Simona Halep
3. Alexander Ritschard v Stefanos Tsitsipas
NO.2 COURT
1. Steve Johnson v Grigor Dimitrov
2. Coco Gauff v Elena Ruse
3. Jasmine Paolini v Petra Kvitova
4. Jason Kubler v Dan Evans
NO.3 COURT
1 Maria Sakkari v Zoe Hives
2. Paul Jubb v Nick Kyrgios
3. Felix Auger-Alisassime v Maxime Cressy
4. Garbine Mugururza v Greet Minnen
5, Tereza Martincova v Karolina Pliskova
COURT 12
1. Ryan Peniston v Henri Laaksonen
2. Paula Badosa v Louisa Chirico
3. Zizou Bergs v Jack Draper
4, Lorenzo Musetti v Taylor Fritz
COURT 18
1. Marta Kostyuk v Katie Swan
2. Alelx De Minaur v Hugo Dellien
3 Stefan Kozlov v Diego Schwartzmann
4, Clara Burel v Katie Boulter
5. Rebeka Masarova v Harriet Dart
COURT 4
1. Mihaela Buzarescu v Natasja Schunk
2, Pedro Martinez v Alex Molcan
3. Feliciano Lopez v Botic Van De Zandschulp
2. Camila Giorgi v Magdalena French
COURT 6
1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry v Ugo Humbert
2. Clara Tauson v Mai Hontama
3. Tamara Zidansek v Panna Udvardy
4. Taro Daniel v Sebastian Baez
COURT 7
1. Anhelina Kalinina v Anna Bondar
2. Alejandro Tabilo v Laslo Djer
3. Oscar Otte v Peter Gojowczyk
COURT 8
1. Maximilian Marterer v Aljaz Bedene
2. Aleksandra Krunic v Sorana Cirstea
3. Daniel Altmaier v Mikael Ymer
4. Daria Saville v Viktoriya Tomova
COURT 9
1. Benoit Paire v Quentin Halys
2. Federico Coria v Jiri Vesely
3. Lucia Bronzetti v Ann Li
4. Yanina Wickmayer v Lin Zhu
COURT 10
1. Ylena In-Albon v Alison Riske
2. Rebecca Marino v Katarzyna Kawa
3. Maddison Inglis v Dalma Galfi
4. Alexander Bublik v Marton Fucsovics
COURT 11
1. Thiago Monteiro v Jaume Munar
2. Jule Niemeier v Xiyu Wang
3. Tim Van Rijthoven v Federico Delbonis
COURT 14
1. Adrian Mannarino v Max Purcell
2. John Millman v Miomir Kecmanovic
3. Astra Sharma v Tatjana Maria
4. Oceane Dodin v Jelena Ostapenko
COURT 15
1. Nikoloz Basilashvili v Lukas Rosol
2. Kaia Kanepi v Diane Parry
3. Dusan Lajovic v Pablo Carreno Busta
4. Shuai Zhang v Misaki Doi
COURT 16
1. Katerina Siniakova v Maja Chwalinska
2. Thanasi Kokkinakis v Kamil Majchrzak
3. Tallon Griekspoor v Fabio Fognini
4. Ekaterine Gorgodze v Irina-Camelia Begu
COURT 17
1. Frances Tiafoe v Andrea Vavassori
2. Caroline Garcia v Yuriko Miyazaki
3. Magda Linette v Fernanda Contreras Gomez
Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.
