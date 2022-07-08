Taylor Fritz has batted away suggestions that he should face Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon semi-finals after Rafael Nadal's withdrawal, emphasising that he "doesn't deserve" a last-four place.

The Spaniard had been clearly hampered by the injury during his quarter-final against Fritz, appearing close to a retirement early in the match, but battled through in five sets.

His subsequent withdrawal has prompted Fritz fans, however, to suggest that the beaten American takes Nadal's place in the last-four.

But Fritz is clear that his defeat to Nadal renders him undeserving of such a reprieve.

Having thanked his supporters for their support during the tournament on social media, the 24-year-old responded directly to one commenter who suggested he "go forward" and face Kyrgios.

"Nah, [I'm] not looking for handouts," Fritz wrote.

"If I couldn't beat him [Nadal] then I don't deserve to be in the semis...simple as that."

A Wimbledon quarter-final was the deepest into a Grand Slam that Fritz has advanced in his career.

After Nadal's withdrawal, Kyrgios will be able to rest ahead of a final against the winner of the semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.

According to Eurosport's Alex Corretja, Nadal's decision to pull out is "a pity", but the only choice that the 22-time Grand Slam winner could make.

“It’s a pity, yes, but honestly, it was expected," Corretja explained of his compatriot's withdrawal . "I know that [Nadal] fought so hard to beat Taylor Fritz, but today he tried and he realised that he had no chance to compete at the highest level, to beat Kyrgios and most likely [Novak] Djokovic or [Cameron] Norrie in the final.

"For him to play on two days in these circumstances, it was going to be very difficult. I know it’s difficult for him to make the decision, but I think it’s a smart decision because if you can’t play at your top level, it’s going to be almost impossible to win the Slam.

"I believe the most important thing for him now is to recover and take time off because if you get a tough injury, like three or four months again, away from the tournaments it will be devastating for his mind and for his goals for the year.

"We always support Rafa - especially now - and it’s a shame. If he knew that he wouldn’t be able to play the semi-final, I’m sure he would have retired. But he didn’t, and he thought that he might have a chance.”

