Iga Swiatek overcame a slight wobble against qualifier Jana Fett to book her place in round two at Wimbledon.

After a comfortable first set, the world No. 1 was able to fend off a spirited fightback to come through 6-0 6-3 to extended her current unbeaten run.

The win was the Polish star's 36th victory in a row as aims for back-to-back Grand Slam wins following her French Open triumph earlier in the month.

Fett was unable to keep pace with her opponent from the start and found herself a double break and 5-0 down after just 22 minutes.

The Croatian was able to muster fleeting resistance in her final service game of the set but failed to convert two game points before a long forehand handed Swiatek the opener.

Despite this, Fett rallied at the start of the second set and soon found herself 3-1 up but failed to convert five break points in the fifth game, leaving the door open for a Swiatek comeback.

Fett then lost her break lead with a wayward backhand as Swiatek made it 3-3 and at that point didn't look back, taking the next three games and the match.

“I am very pleased," Swiatek said in her on-court interview. "It’s my first match on grass this season so I knew it’d be tricky.

"In the second set, at the beginning, I lost my focus a little bit and she used that well. I’m happy that I came back and finished in two sets. It’s exciting, a new experience for me.

“We’ll see, honestly if I am fully comfortable on grass. I think so. It’s tricky because I still feel like I’ve only played 12 weeks in my life on grass.

"The atmosphere and tradition here pumps me up and motivates me. I want to use the experience that my coach has. I’m looking forward to the next matches and seeing how I play here.

“All the work that we’ve been doing has clicked this season. I think it’s great… I’m sad that Ash [Barty] isn’t here because I would have loved to have played against her on grass.

"I feel like with her retirement, this is the right place to be! I’m still trying to maintain my world No.1 spot.”

