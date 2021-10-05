Tim Henman has said that he does not believe that Andy Murray will contend for a Grand Slam singles title again.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has endured a number of serious injuries over the last few years, and has not been beyond the third round at any of the tennis' majors since 2017.

Those injuries include multiple hip surgeries, including a resurfacing, while Murray was forced to withdraw from his opening singles encounter at Tokyo 2020 with a quad strain.

While noting Murray's habit of proving people wrong, after such fitness strife Henman believes that his successor as the darling of British tennis will be unable to mount a realistic challenge for a title again.

“In my opinion, for [Andy Murray] to win best of five set matches, seven times, over a fortnight with a metal hip is a step too far,” Henman told talkSPORT

“I say that also knowing that he loves to prove people wrong and I’d be delighted if he proved me wrong."

Murray secured his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2012 and followed it with double triumphs at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

Henman, meanwhile, made the semi-finals at six major tournaments, including four times on his home grass courts in southwest London but failed to progress beyond the last four stage.

Though he believes Murray's days of five-set contention may be in the past, Henman does think that Murray may be able to win consistently on the ATP Tour as he continues to rebuild his game after his injuries.

“Can he win on tour? Yeah I think he can," Henman continued. "You look at the way he has played recently and you look at the way he’s played since Queens when he’s been back on the match court, I think he’s shown a lot of improvement.

“He’s played some quality players – [Stefanos] Tsitsipas in New York was an example, he’s played [Hubert] Hurkacz twice, including in the semis in France in a tour event.

“His game is definitely trending in the right direction and if he can stay injury free without any other niggles or setbacks, I think his game is going to get better and better.”

The organisers of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells have granted Murray a wildcard into the event.

The 34-year-old took world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in the first round at the 2021 US Open.

