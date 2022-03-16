Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chief Steve Simon says players should not be banned from tournaments because of politics.

As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian tennis players are not allowed to play under their country’s name or flag and cannot play in team competition.

The WTA and ATP combined event in Moscow in October has been suspended while all International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments in Russia and Belarus have been cancelled.

Athletes in other sports, such as athletics, have banned individual Russians and Belarusians from appearing in competitions.

Simon believes players from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to continue playing on the tennis tour.

"You never know what the future may bring," Simon told BBC Sport.

"But I can tell you that we have never banned athletes from participating on our tour as the result of political positions their leadership may take.

"So it would take something very, very significant for that to change, but again we don't know where this is going."

Simon says their stance would have to change should governments ban Russian or Belarusian players from entering a country.

"It will force us to change our position, because obviously we have to follow the rules of government," he continued.

"I feel very, very strongly that again these individual athletes should not be the ones that are being penalised by the decisions of an authoritarian leadership that is obviously doing terrible, reprehensible things.

"But if that happens, which is again part of the overall strategy of making Russia, and Russian citizens, pay the consequence for the decision their government has made, then it won't be something that we support.

"We are hopeful that they will refrain from that because I think there are an awful lot of other issues that go with it.

"I don't think you can just pick on the athletes. What are you going to do with the [Russian] refugees that come in? Are you going to treat the refugees differently than the athletes?

"I'm hoping that we continue with the sanctions, we continue doing everything we can to get peace, but again these people are the innocent victims of that, and being isolated as a result of these decisions I don't think it's fair."

“We are talking to various sports about this and what the response should be there,” he told the Department for Culture, Media and Sport committee. Absolutely, nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed or enabled.

“But I think it needs to go beyond that, I think we need to have some assurance that they are not supporters of Vladimir Putin and we are considering what requirements we may need to get assurances along those lines.

“In short, would I be comfortable with a Russian athlete flying the flag of Russia? No.”

He said: "It's always tough to talk on this subject because I want to play tennis – play in different countries.

"I want to promote my sport, I want to promote what I'm doing in my country for sure, and right now the situation is that that is the only way I can play."

