World No.1 Iga Swiatek has explained that she is "not in control" of what she does as she discussed a recent hand-waving controversy.

The Grand Slam winner was playing Donna Vekic at the San Diego Open and was spotted waving her hands ahead of her opponent's serve, something that many took to be an act of gamesmanship.

However Swiatek explained that it was an unconscious act, and one that came under stress.

"I can't control it, but I hope it will never happen again," she stated in a recent interview.

"We are working on it. It is a stress reaction to what is happening. It is an involuntary reaction. I did it during the US Open, and as I recall it was a stressful moment. In San Diego, I did it unconsciously.

"Right after the game I approached Donna and apologised. She had no hard feelings, it turned out she didn't recall this at all. I hope fans will understand me as well. I'm aware of the many negative comments on the internet concerning this incident. I'm not proud of the fact, that sometimes I'm not in control of what I do on the court."

2022 has seen the 21-year-old Polish player assert herself as the best in the women’s game, in part due to the retirement of Ash Barty clearing the way at the top of the rankings.

Swiatek has held the No. 1 spot since April this year, and also has the 2020 French Open to her name, won when she was just 19.

Swiatek also revealed that she suffered "unbearable" stomach cramps following her win in New York this year.

However, in an extensive interview with Polish outlet , she has given details about the demands placed on her from competing on the WTA Tour.

Swiatek has handled the challenges expertly, winning eight of 16 titles that she competed for, and winning 64 of her 72 tournaments.

However the achievements were not without negative consequences, as she explained.

“The cramps were so unbearable, I could barely sleep,” she confessed. “During such an event there is a lot of stress. It is not until the end that you start to realise how hard it was. When you no longer are obliged to perform, when the adrenaline fades away, and the excitement cools off - that's when you feel it.

“The night after the final was very difficult. Suffering sleeplessly, I thought to myself, that there are athletes who experience such pain each time they perform, and I felt lucky that in tennis it rarely happens. I survived and it's all good now, however that was one of the hardest moments this year. When this season is done, I need a long vacation to fully recover.”

Swiatek also commented on speculation on who would win were she to play the previous No. 1, Barty, who said "never say never" about a potential return to tennis one day, but for now seems to be concentrating on other pursuits, including golf.

She said: "On comparisons to Barty: I've seen some comments, and the way they were written - does not appeal to me. There were plenty of scenarios stating that if indeed a match between the two of us would take place, no one would take notice. Who knows, maybe that's what will happen.

“I would very much enjoy playing against Ash someday. This would be great, as when I first started, she was the leader, and in top shape, and I always had great respect for her style. It's a shame we didn't cross our rackets, and that I wasn't able to show my best play.”

Swiatek will next play in the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in the United States.

She is one of eight top-ranked women to enter the tournament, which she has yet to win.

