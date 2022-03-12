Harriet Dart produced one of the greatest performances of her career to shock Elina Svitolina and book a place in round three at Indian Wells.

The British qualifier hit back from a set down to triumph 2-6 6-3 6-3 against the number 12 seed and earn a first win versus a Top 20 player.

Svitolina, who has been proactive in attempting to unite the tennis world behind her country following Russia’s invasion , fought hard to deny the underdog but struggled to contain an inspired Dart’s power and was ultimately beaten by the better player on the day.

There was a surreal delay to play on court at Stadium Four as officials frantically grappled with a net that eventually had to be replaced.

When the match did finally commence it initially followed the pattern many were expecting with Svitolina on top. The Olympic bronze medallist broke the British qualifier on four occasions but was also fallible on her own serve before she took the opener on a third set point in 43 minutes.

A fan holds a Ukraine flag aloft as he watches Harriet Dart of Great Britain plays against Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine in their second round match on Day 5 of the BNP Paribas Open Image credit: Getty Images

Dart recovered from triple break point in the first game of Set 2 and it sparked a shift in the belief of the world number 122, who put together a run of holds that applied pressure to the seeded star.

The British number three impressively broke Svitolina three times in a row to take a 5-3 lead and serve for the set. The 25-year-old showed great composure and duly forced a decider by slapping an ace down the T.

Dart clearly sensed an opportunity and took advantage of some loose play from her opponent to strike first in Set 3.

Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine plays a backhand against Harriet Dart of Great Britain in their second round match on Day 5 of the BNP Paribas Open Image credit: Getty Images

The Brit’s purple patch continued as she consolidated before a rasping crosscourt return winner clinched a double break for a 3-0 lead.

Dart had chances to further back up her advantage but some staunch resistance from Svitolina denied her from deuce when a big forehand slapped the net cord and bobbled over.

A cagey finale followed with Svitolina battling hard to rescue the match but Dart was not to be denied and she will now face Kaia Kanepi or Belinda Bencic in round three.

