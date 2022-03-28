New world No.1 Iga Swiatek says she doesn't know her "limit" after extending her winning streak to 14 matches with victory over Coco Gauff at the Miami Open.

Swiatek proved too good for 18-year-old Gauff as she won 6-3 6-1 in an hour and 17 minutes to make the quarter-finals.

Ad

Up next for Swiatek, who has dropped just nine games in three matches at the tournament, is either Veronika Kudermetova or Petra Kvitova.

WTA Miami Sakkari suffers shock exit in Miami but Gauff progresses 25/03/2022 AT 22:22

“I’m really happy I can keep going," said Swiatek in her on-court interview.

"It’s the first time I have a streak like that so I don’t know where my limit is. I try to think there is no limit.

"Last night was tough doing recovery with such a crazy schedule, it’s tough and stressful, but I am happy I could cut this off and prepare for the match.”

Swiatek is bidding to win a third straight WTA 1000 tournament and become the first player since Victoria Azarenka in 2016 to win the Sunshine Double of Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

The only other women to achieve the feat are Steffi Graf (1994 and 1996) and Kim Clijsters (2004).

'She is complete as a player' - Wilander 'not surprised' at Swiatek as No. 1 in waiting

However, after passing up break-point chances in the first and fifth games, Swiatek broke serve to take a 4-3 lead.

She then took the set after back-to-back double faults from Gauff.

Gauff’s challenge faded in the second set as she was twice broken to love and Swiatek closed out a comfortable win.

WTA Indian Wells 'No. 1 is closer and closer' - Swiatek reacts to 'surreal' Indian Wells glory 21/03/2022 AT 10:56