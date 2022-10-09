Barbora Krejcikova made it back-to-back titles on the WTA Tour as she beat world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in a thrilling Ostrava Open final.

Czech Krejcikova was a popular winner in her home country as she came from a set down to beat Swiatek 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3.

It is only Swiatek’s second defeat in a final in her career and her first since her maiden final in 2019, having won her last 10 in a row.

Swiatek managed to save five match points in a gripping finale but Krejcikova, who won in Tallinn, Estonia last week, eventually clinched victory with an ace.

Krejcikova showed her intentions early in the contest as she pressured Swiatek and created three break points in a lengthy third game.

But the world No. 1 not only held, but then broke in the next game to move 3-1 ahead.

Another break seemed to put Swiatek in complete control of the opening set at 5-1 up, only for Krejcikova to reel off four games in a row to level proceedings.

An enthralling set could have gone either way in the 10th game as Krejcikova had three chances to break.

Having held on to her serve, Swiatek stepped up in the next game and crushed a forehand return into the corner to take the set.

But Krejcikova was not disheartened and broke immediately in the second set.

Even though Swiatek managed to reply to get to 4-4, it was Krejcikova who pulled ahead in the tie-break, opening up a 6-1 lead and closing things out.

The third set went on serve until Swiatek was surprisingly broken to love in the eighth game.

Krejcikova got 40-15 up on serve but Swiatek denied her five match points with some incredible shots, before eventually the Czech sealed victory.

