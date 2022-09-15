Anna-Lena Friedsam says her victory over Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Slovenia Open was “one of the biggest” of her career.

Friedsam beat Raducanu, who was the top seed for the tournament, 7-5 0-6 6-3 in a dramatic match which saw the British No. 1 require treatment for her thigh.

“It was a great victory for me,” said Friedsam after the match.

“I am so proud that I did it today. I played great tennis and had to be focused for every point.

“In the second set I felt she was a lot more free and I felt I did like two percent of what I can pull back. Then it went fast. I am happy that I came back.

“It is one of my biggest victories. I am happy that I find my level now again after some difficult years and I hope that I will continue like that and improve.”

A rollercoaster first set saw six breaks of serve with Raducanu on course to win the opener. She had four set points on her serve at 5-4 but failed to take them as Friedsam fought back to take the set 7-5.

Raducanu struggled with her movement in the final two games and needed treatment to her left quad muscle after the set.

It seemed to rejuvenate the teenager as she started to play with more freedom and remarkably won 6-0 to take the match to a decider.

Friedsam raised her game to match Raducanu’s intensity and got the decisive break in the eighth game.

The German served the match out to eliminate the top seed to the disappointment of Raducanu.

Friedsam will play Diane Parry, who beat Anastasia Potapova, in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia are the highest ranked players left in the event.

