Jessica Learmonth made it back-to-back Triathlon Super League wins with victory in Munich.

The Brit took the win in London last weekend and repeated the feat in Germany on Sunday.

Learmonth took control of the race on the swim leg and came home 11 seconds in front of Georgia Taylor-Brown, with Beth Potter making it a one, two, three for Great Britain.

“I had to hammer the bike legs and hope for the best in the triathlons, and because it was so technical, like London, it was quite hard for chase groups to work together and pull through,” Learmonth said. “It was mayhem as usual out there.”

Vincent Luis ran out an impressive winner of the men’s race, beating GB pair Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee.

The lead swapped hands on a couple of occasions throughout the race.

Yee missed his box in transition and it enabled Luis and Brownlee to break clear on the swim leg.

They were locked together after the bike stage, but Luis had the advantage of a Short Chute to use on the run leg and he used it to come home four seconds ahead of Brownlee.

“I even thought about not using the Short Chute to set up a fair sprint with Jonny but he was strong on the run and attacked a few times, and I didn’t want to waste what I’d fought for on the swim,” Luis said.

