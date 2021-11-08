Following the confirmation of the 2022 FISU World University Championships and University World Cups, FISU has sent an official letter to its members inviting them to register on the accreditation portal.

FISU Championships and World Cups take place every even-numbered year and gathers the best student-athletes in single sport or small cluster events. Student-athletes from all around the world represent their countries during the Championships while the World Cups have a new university-versus-university format. This new format is accompanied by two new sports events added to the programme: the Lignano Sabbiadoro 2022 FISU World Cups Finnswimming and the Moscow 2022 FISU World Cups Powerlifting.

Ad

The season will begin with the Jachymov 2022 FISU Championship Ski Orienteering being held on 22 February 2022 and will end with the London Ontario 2023 FISU Championship Rowing on 15 July 2023. One of the top expected event is the Innsbruck 2022 FISU Championship Sport Climbing, as the Austrian city is known to host many climbing events and the FISU event will be held in a world class venue at the climbing centre of Innsbruck.

University Sports Already two candidates for the 2027 and 2029 FISU World University Games 31 MINUTES AGO

The Organising Committee of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is also in charge of organising two FISU Championships & World Cups events: the Lake Placid 2022 FISU Championships Speed Skating and Beach Volleyball, each taking place respectively on 2 March 2022 and 24 August 2022.

In total, seven FISU University World Cups and 14 FISU World University Championships will take place in 2022 across 18 different countries in four continents, with Kosovo and Argentina as first-time hosts of a FISU event. In addition, the FISU World University Championship Rowing in Canada was exceptionally postponed to July 2023.

The updated calendar is available here. Please note that the 2022 FISU World Cups Combat Sports has a separate portal, as the link will be available shortly.

The accreditation portal is open to all FISU members to register their athletes with the deadline following the usual process:

6 months before the event for General Entry,

3 months before the event for the Quantitative Entry and

1 month before the event for the Individual Entry.

University Sports Countdown starts for the Chengdu World University Games 26/06/2021 AT 11:45