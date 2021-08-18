We take a look ahead to the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021 with details such as the schedule, TV information, dates, entry list and tickets, circuit and race info.

WHEN IS IT?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021 will begin at 3:00pm UK time on Saturday 21st August 2021 and finish at 3:00pm on Sunday 22nd August 2021. The race has been moved from its usual spot in June.

HOW TO WATCH

Make sure you catch all the action live on Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

We will also have rolling coverage on the Eurosport.co.uk website and our social channels

THE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, 18 August

13:00 to 16:00 – Free practice 1

18:00 to 19:00 pm – Qualifying

21:00 to 23:00 – Free practice 2

Thursday, 19 August

13:00 to 16:00 – Free practice 3

20:00 to 20:30 – Hyperpole

21:00 to 23:00 – Free practice 4

Saturday, 21 August

10:30 to 10:45 – Warm up

15:00 pm – The race

Sunday, 22 August

15:00 – Finish

CIRCUIT INFO

The Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans, also known as Circuit de la Sarthe, is located in Le Mans, Sarthe in France.

The semi-permanent circuit is 13.626 km (8.467 mi) long and consists of 38 turns.

RACE ENTRY LIST

Last year's champions, Toyota Gazoo Racing, will lead this year's entry list.

WILL FANS BE IN ATTENDANCE AND HOW TO BUY TICKETS

A crowd of 50,000 will be allowed to attend this year's Le Mans 24 Hour, which is roughly 20 per cent of the usual capacity.

To attend spectators will need:

to be fully vaccinated

show proof of a negative PCR test within 48 hours

Tickets are available here

ANYTHING ELSE?

The 89th running of 24 Hours of Le Mans will see Hypercar class supersede LMP1 at the pinnacle of endurance racing.

