Cyan Racing Lynk & Co has made a break for it in the battle to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car for Teams for a third time.





Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, which is represented on the WTCR grid by Yann Ehrlacher Yvan Muller, is a two-time winner of the prestigious entrants’ award. Click After six races the Sweden-based outfit holds a 20-point advantage over Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team with satellite operation Cyan Performance Lynk & Co up next.Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, which is represented on the WTCR grid by Yann Ehrlacher Yvan Muller, is a two-time winner of the prestigious entrants’ award. Click HERE to view the full standings.

